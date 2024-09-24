Markets Print 2024-09-24
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 23, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 17.34 17.84
2-Week 17.36 17.86
1-Month 17.28 17.78
3-Month 16.67 16.92
6-Month 15.96 16.21
9-Month 15.52 16.02
1-Year 15.09 15.59
==========================
Data source: SBP
