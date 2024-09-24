Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-24

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 23, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 23, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      17.34    17.84
2-Week      17.36    17.86
1-Month     17.28    17.78
3-Month     16.67    16.92
6-Month     15.96    16.21
9-Month     15.52    16.02
1-Year      15.09    15.59
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KIBOR KIBOR rate

Comments

200 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Xi greets Shehbaz

Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Read more stories