Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Published 24 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 23, 2024) .

========================
Open Bid       Rs 279.37
Open Offer     Rs 280.68
========================

