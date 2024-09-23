South African rand softens against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand softened against the dollar on Monday, retreating from a fresh 20-month high it hit earlier in the session.

At 0820 GMT, the rand traded at 17.455 against the greenback, 0.27% weaker than its previous close.

The local unit earlier hit 17.37 per dollar, its strongest level since February 2023, as it continued to rally following strong gains last week after a super-sized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. That was followed by a rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) along expected lines.

South African rand on front foot post-Fed, SARB decision up next

The local currency benefited from the positive sentiment in the wake of the Fed and SARB rate cuts, said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.4%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was flat, with the yield at 8.88%.