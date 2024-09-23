Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
European shares flat ahead of data-packed week

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2024

European shares started Monday on a subdued note as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of a slew of key economic data from the region through the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground at 514.43, as of 0710 GMT.

Euro zone’s flash PMI data for September is set to drop at 0800 GMT, while Germany’s and Britain’s flash PMI figures are due at 0730 GMT.

France’s flash PMI figures for September are expected at 0715 GMT.

Board members from the European Central Bank are set to speak through the week, with Frank Elderson and Piero Cipollone speaking later in the day.

Among individual stock moves, TotalEnergies gained about 1% after the oil giant said it will supply up to 1.5 million tons of more sustainable aviation fuel to Air France-KLM.

European shares slip but set for weekly gains

Shares of Germany’s Commerzbank fell 4.4% as the government said it would retain its 12% stake in the lender, that will likely keep any merger with Italy’s UniCredit on hold.

AstraZeneca dropped 1% after its experimental precision drug developed with Daiichi Sankyo did not significantly improve overall survival for patients with a type of breast cancer in a late-stage trial.

