AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-23

Sterling rises vs dollar

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

LONDON: Sterling edged up against the dollar and the euro on Friday, as strong UK retail sale data provided an extra boost to the currency’s upbeat trend.

The pound briefly hit $1.33405, touching March 2022 highs for the third consecutive day, but pared earlier gains to $1.32975.

It gained 1.23% on the week.

Nordea Bank chief analyst Niels Christensen pointed to a strong UK retail sales report on Friday, as well as this week’s inflation data and Bank of England rate decision, as reasons for the upward trend.

British retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 1% in August and growth in July was revised up, official figures showed.

Looking ahead, data for Britain is “not that soft” and rate cut expectation has moved a further out in the future, Christensen added.

“That’s also a reason why we see a stronger sterling, not only against the yen, but also against the dollar, and also against the euro,” he said.

The euro fell 0.10% to 83.97 pence, recovering slightly from an earlier drop to its lowest level in two years.

Sterling had risen on Wednesday as data showed that British inflation held steady in August but rose in the services sector, which is closely watched by the BoE, to 5.6% from 5.2% in July.

It got a further boost after a cautious BoE kept interest rates at 5.0% on Thursday, with its rate setter Catherine Mann saying earlier on Friday that she took a guarded view on the prospect of multiple rate cuts in the months ahead and stressing the need for policy to remain restrictive.

Money markets priced in a 71% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut from the BoE on its next meeting in November.

The pound rose 0.90% versus the yen at 191.16, as the yen weakened after Bank of Japan’s governor steered clear of rate hike talk following the BoJ’s decision to hold interest rates.

“A softer yen just makes sterling firmer across the board,” Christensen said.

Sterling USD UK POUND UK Pound sterling

Comments

200 characters

Sterling rises vs dollar

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories