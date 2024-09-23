President felicitates Sri Lankan President-elect

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt felicitations on electoral victory of Sri Lankan President-elect, Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In his congratulatory message, the President stated that Pakistan greatly valued its ties with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka as both countries enjoyed excellent cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. The President hoped that bilateral relations between the two countries would further strengthen under his leadership.

The President also wished good health and continued prosperity for the leadership and people of Sri Lanka.

