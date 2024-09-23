AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

Minister alleges Zionist lobby lending support to IK

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal alleged that a “Zionist lobby” is attempting to re-establish Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Addressing at a news conference on Sunday, the minister criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying “he supports Israel based on an article published in an Israeli newspaper recently.”

He said that the article suggested that Khan is seen as the only acceptable figure for the Israeli lobby in Pakistan.

He maintained that the public has begun to understand who is behind Khan and the PTI’s agenda.

The minister said that Khan openly opposed a Pakistani-origin candidate in the London mayoral elections and has been perpetuating politics of hate and division since 2013, which has resulted in significant societal rifts in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Israel Ahsan iqbal Imran Khan Planning Minister PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

Minister alleges Zionist lobby lending support to IK

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories