Minister alleges Zionist lobby lending support to IK

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal alleged that a “Zionist lobby” is attempting to re-establish Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Addressing at a news conference on Sunday, the minister criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying “he supports Israel based on an article published in an Israeli newspaper recently.”

He said that the article suggested that Khan is seen as the only acceptable figure for the Israeli lobby in Pakistan.

He maintained that the public has begun to understand who is behind Khan and the PTI’s agenda.

The minister said that Khan openly opposed a Pakistani-origin candidate in the London mayoral elections and has been perpetuating politics of hate and division since 2013, which has resulted in significant societal rifts in Pakistan.

