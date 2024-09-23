AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Baba Guru Nanak: Commemoration of 485th anniversary concludes

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: The two-day commemoration of the 485th anniversary (Joti Jot) of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji concluded at Kartarpur on Sunday. The final day of the event was observed with the Bhog Akhand Path at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, with a large number of Sikh devotees from both Pakistan and India in attendance.

The event was graced by the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Ashir, Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, and the head of the Project Management Unit (PMU), Additional Secretary Shrines, Saifullah Khokhar.

During the celebrations, a Nagar Kirtan procession was taken out, starting from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and proceeding to the zero line at the Pakistan-India border. On this occasion, the statue of Bhai Mardana, a companion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was also unveiled.

As part of the event, various vegetable seeds and fruit-bearing plants were sown under the “Kheti Sahib” initiative, and dates from the local harvest were distributed as prasad. The Pakistani Sikh community and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) actively participated in the ceremonies.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, extended congratulations to the Sikh community on the Joti Jot commemorations and remarked that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings spread the message of humanity, love, and brotherhood. He emphasized that the Kartarpur Corridor is a sacred place for Sikh pilgrims from both countries and that continuous efforts are being made to improve facilities for the pilgrims to ensure they have the best experience. He prayed that these events bring peace, love, and harmony into everyone’s lives.

Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, highlighted that the government of Pakistan has set a shining example of Sikh-Muslim friendship and that the Kartarpur Corridor is a great gift for the Sikh community worldwide. He expressed the government’s commitment to enhancing the beauty and facilities at this sacred site.

