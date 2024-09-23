AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Sports Print 2024-09-23

PCB ‘Connection Camp’: Defining shared vision, mission primary objective

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

LAHORE: With the aim of establishing a clear and unified vision for the future of Pakistan cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to host a high-level Connection Camp at a local hotel today.

This strategic session follows a series of consultations PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has had with former cricketers since assuming office earlier this year. The primary objective of the camp is to define a shared vision and mission, along with setting a roadmap to reignite the pride and excellence that has characterized Pakistan cricket since achieving Test status in 1952.

The session will focus on fostering stronger collaboration between players and the PCB, while the board will reaffirm its commitment to supporting players in meeting strategic goals. The ultimate aim is for players to take a leading role in inspiring the next generation of cricketers through outstanding performances.

The camp will bring together nine elite cricketers, including Babar Azam (Pakistan’s white-ball captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood (Pakistan’s red-ball captain). Joining them will be national team head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and High Performance specialist David Reid. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will lead the day-long session, accompanied by the PCB’s leadership team.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “The Connection Camp is a critical step toward unifying our approach to restore Pakistan cricket to its former glory. Our aim is to identify key issues, foster open dialogue and collectively agree on a strategic path forward. By addressing these challenges directly, we will establish clear, actionable goals that meet the expectations of our passionate cricket fans.”

Naqvi said, “The PCB remains optimistic that this session, which builds on prior discussions with former cricketers, will lead to a results-driven strategy that improves both player management and team performance. This is the first step in an ongoing journey to reshape Pakistan cricket. The PCB will continue these collaborative efforts to ensure long-term success, keeping fans at the heart of our mission.”

Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood said, “This is an important moment for us as players. We’re fully committed to working with the PCB to reignite the pride and passion that Pakistan cricket is known for. These discussions will help us set a strong course for the future and we are excited to be part of this collaborative effort. The outcomes of the session will include performance benchmarks, player development programmes and strategies to enhance grassroots cricket. This initiative aligns with the PCB’s vision to not only improve immediate team performance but also ensure long-term sustainability of excellence in the sport.”

Pakistan men’s team red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie said, “This camp provides a valuable opportunity for open dialogue and alignment between the coaching staff and players. We’re all striving toward the same goal - raising the standard of Pakistan cricket and creating a culture of winning.”

Pakistan men’s team white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten said, “As a coach, it is my responsibility to setup the best environment possible for the players to thrive.

We will focus on refining our approach in white-ball cricket to meet the standards of the highest levels of international competition. Most importantly, we will do everything possible to ensure the people of Pakistan are proud of their national team.”

