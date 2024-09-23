Prices of kitchen items show declining trend in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A sizable decrease in prices of important kitchen items like live chicken /meat, flour, vegetables, sugar, pulses and others witnessed in the retail market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey said the price of tomato has dropped at Rs80 against the prices of Rs100 in the previous week. Onion prices also decreased at Rs100/kg, which was at Rs180/kg in the previous week. Prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. According to the survey, capsicum was available at Rs120/kg, ladyfinger Rs100/ kg, and Kachalu Rs150-200/ kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50-60/ kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, the price of live chicken remained high, while a dozen of farm eggs was being sold at Rs280-300 and hen eggs were available at Rs450-500 per dozen. Price of cow meat remained unchanged as without bone meat was being sold at Rs900 and within bone Rs700-800. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flour other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs260-270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs340 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moong at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal channa at Rs320/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs280/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 / kg, watermelon at Rs70/ kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

