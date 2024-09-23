Rare wildlife: Crackdown against illegal trade in full swing: minister

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that the Punjab government’s crackdown against the illegal trade and smuggling of rare wildlife is ongoing. Acting on a tip-off, the Wildlife Department, along with the police, conducted a raid in Taunsa and arrested a suspect. A rare eagle, valued at over US 36,000 dollars, was recovered in the operation, and the bird was found to be in good health. The suspect was involved in smuggling rare birds abroad.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab, commended the department for the successful operation. She announced that the rescued eagle would be released back into the wild with a tracker. Birds play a crucial role in maintaining environmental balance, she added.

Under the Chief Minister’s policy for the protection of forests and wildlife, continuous actions are being taken across the province. Several rare animals and birds have been recovered and transferred to zoos. Additionally, the lives of many animals and birds have been saved through medical treatment.

