AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu says Israel has ‘landed a series of blows on Hezbollah’

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2024 05:45pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel had “landed a series of blows on Hezbollah” after a night of intense cross-border fire and attacks this week in Lebanon.

“In recent days, we have landed a series of blows on Hezbollah that it could have never imagined. If Hezbollah did not get the message, I assure you it will get the message,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“No country can tolerate attacks on its citizens, attacks on its cities. And we, the State of Israel, will not tolerate it either,” he said, vowing to return residents of northern Israel displaced by nearly a year of fighting to their homes.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces would continue to pursue their war goals, which since earlier this week formally include returning the residents of the north to their homes.

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base, military industry near Haifa

Before the expansion of the war goals, they focused on crushing Hamas and securing the return of hostages seized during the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack that triggered the Gaza war.

In a statement issued by his office, Gallant said “Hezbollah has begun experiencing the impact” of Israel’s military capabilities, “and they sense that they are being pursued”.

Military actions “will continue until we reach a point where we may ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes,” he said.

“This is our goal, this is our mission, and we will employ the means necessary to achieve it.”

Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah Israeli forces Israel Gaza conflict Israeli strike Hezbollah commanders

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu says Israel has ‘landed a series of blows on Hezbollah’

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base, military industry near Haifa

OGDCL, Chinese CCDC sign MoU for shale, tight gas exploration

Dar asks DISCOs to reassess level of HR requirements

At least 51 dead in Iran coal mine blast

Israel’s strike on Beirut killed 37, Lebanon says

Quad group expands maritime security cooperation at Biden’s farewell summit

Donald Trump refuses Harris call for October debate

Sri Lanka’s Marxist-leaning Dissanayake in early lead to become president

Irish firm offers electricity storage solution

CCoSOEs endorses new PRAL board composition

Read more stories