Print 2024-09-22

Silk Route Expo: Oil, gas firms hold B2B meetings with Chinese cos

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani oil and gas companies held business-to-business meetings with Chinese companies in a bid to exchange opportunities and plans to collaborate at Pakistan pavilion set up at the 8th Silk Route Expo in Xian, China.

According to a statement of the Petroleum Division, leading petroleum sector companies of Pakistan are participating in the Expo to conclude investments with the Chinese companies. The companies include Oil and gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), Thar Coal Energy Board.

A large number of Chinese companies took part in the discussions.

Nihao–China 2024 Silk Road Tourism Overseas Promotion launched 157 Recorder Report Published July 10, 20

Some of the leading names are Shaanxi Energy Bureau, Yanchang Petroleum Group, Shaanxi Gas Group, Hua Lu Engineering and Technology group, Shanghai Electric, Shaanxi Blower Group, China Typical Group, Hangzhou Maibao Import and Export Co Ltd.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik is holding round table meetings with Chinese companies.

Opening the discussion forum, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik committed the companies to provide full facilitation in partnering with Pakistani companies in joint ventures whether individually or with consortium. The key areas the companies are partnering are oil and gas exploration, refinery upgradation, coal conversion and regasification.

Dr Malik added that we have one of the largest reserves of coal and we are committed to create value from our resources while protecting the environment.

Moreover, production of green and blue hydrogen and ammonia is being considered. “We will become technology partners, joint venture partners,”{ remarked Dr Malik.

Silk Route Expo: Oil, gas firms hold B2B meetings with Chinese cos

