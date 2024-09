Dar asks DISCOs to reassess level of HR requirements

ISLAMABAD: A meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday asked DISCOs to reassess the level of human resource requirements in light of the functional requirements and the principles of outsourcing for maximum efficiencies.

Dar chaired a meeting of the Chairpersons of the newly-constituted Boards of Directors of the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), his office said. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

In a statement, it was stated that discussions focused on the critically required human resource by the DISCOs. The chairpersons of the Boards of Directors were asked to reassess the level of human resource requirements in light of the functional requirements and the principles of outsourcing for maximum efficiencies, reduction in line losses, elimination of power theft and customer care. They were also urged to look into all those ageing posts which are now redundant. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed full resolve of the government to address the issues of governance in the DISCOs.

