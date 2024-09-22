AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Capital city witnesses 25pc spike in incidents of robberies

Fazal Sher Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a 25 per cent spike in the incidents of robberies during the last week with 55 incidents of robbery compared to the week before the last in which the metropolis recorded 44 cases of robberies.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 55 incidents of robberies were reported to the heavily-guarded capital city police stations in which citizens have been deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week. In the same period, the city witnessed a 28 per cent increase in incidents of carjacking as over 79 cases of carjacking were reported to the city police compared to 94 registered in different police stations in the week before the last. During the same period, one person was murdered in the limits of Kohsar police station.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Khanna, Shehzad Town, Secretariat, Aabpara, and Hummak police station. During the period under review, carjackers stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station; eight motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station, eight bikes from the limits of Margalla police station, six from Khanna police station and another seven bikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station.

Furthermore, five cases of robbery, two cases of street crimes and 10 cases of carjacking were reported to the Industrial Area police station, six carjacking incidents, two cases of street crime, two daociety and five cases of robbery were registered with Khanna police station and four cases of robbery, three cases of street crimes as well as seven cases of carjacking were reported to Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at three places, auto thieves stole eight bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station and five cases of auto theft and three cases of street crimes were reported to the Aabpara police station during the last week.

During the period under review over six incidents of carjacking, three cases of street crimes and one robbery were reported to Hummak police station.

