Pakistan Print 2024-09-22

Bilawal reaffirms commitment to peace, justice

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that peace is not just the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, equality, and respect for human rights.

Bilawal said in his message on the occasion of International Peace Day, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the ideals of peace, justice, democracy and human dignity.

“True peace can only be achieved when every individual, regardless of their background or beliefs, is treated with fairness and dignity,” he said.

He highlighted that Pakistan, as a nation, has faced challenges in its pursuit of peace, both domestically and internationally, but has remained resilient in its quest to build a harmonious and prosperous society. “PPP has always been at the forefront of advocating for peace, dialogue, and reconciliation, values that were championed by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also acknowledged this year’s United Nations theme for International Peace Day, “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”. He urged the global community to work together in addressing shared challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change, which are critical to fostering lasting peace. “Peace is interconnected with development, and the sustainable progress of any nation depends on the well-being of its people and the fairness of its systems,” he said.

Chairman PPP also cautioned the international community that the ongoing Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Israeli brutality in Palestine pose a grave threat to global peace and stability.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

