Dengue on the rise in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 70 fresh cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours, a spokesman of the provincial health

department confirmed on Saturday.

Out of these cases, 60 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, three cases in Lahore, while in Chakwal, Lodhran, and Attock 2 cases each were reported while.one case was reported in Gujranwala.

Over the last week, 326 new cases of dengue virus infections have emerged, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab to 958 for 2024.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has beefed up necessary measures to save the people from virus. The government hospitals have ensured availability of necessary medicines, including treatments for dengue.

In response to the rising cases, the health department has also issued an advisory, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.

A free helpline (1033) has been set up for treatment information or complaints related to dengue.

Health officials stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive efforts to contain the virus’s spread throughout the province.

