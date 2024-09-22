Naqvi meets Chinese delegation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo, on Saturday.

Minister for Interior warmly welcomed Minister Chen Minguo and his delegation upon their arrival at the Ministry of Interior. During the meeting, it was agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism, cross-border cooperation, anti-smuggling, and anti-narcotics efforts.

During the meeting, Pakistan-China relations, particularly with Xinjiang, and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

During the meeting, it was agreed to conduct joint police and paramilitary forces exercises in Gilgit-Baltistan or Xinjiang and train Gilgit-Baltistan police officers at the Xinjiang Police Academy. During the meeting, it was also agreed that comprehensive measures would be taken against terrorism which is a global issue. It was also decided that a Pakistani delegation, led by the Federal Secretary of Interior, would soon visit Xinjiang to enhance mutual cooperation.

Chinese Minister Chen Mingguo also invited Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Xinjiang.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Xinjiang province is of vital importance for Pakistan in its relations with China. He underscored that besides being Pakistan’s neighbor, we have a 600-kilometer-long border with Xinjiang.

He added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project also passes through Xinjiang. He emphasized that Pakistan wants to completely eliminate smuggling of drugs, arms, and all other goods. He noted that the visit of the Pakistani delegation to Xinjiang would open new avenues for strengthening mutual cooperation.

Minister Chen Minguo expressed the desire to enhance relations with Pakistan in all fields. He said that terrorism is a common problem, adding that Xinjiang had suffered from it for many years. He highlighted that Pakistan can benefit from Xinjiang’s experience in counter-terrorism.

Pakistan-China relations, particularly with Xinjiang, and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.