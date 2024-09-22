Prices of essential kitchen items show a declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a decline during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in sugar price which in wholesale market went down from Rs6,750 to Rs6,600 per 50kg bag or Rs3 per kg, while the retailer have not passed on the benefits to end consumers as sugar in retail is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken prices went up from Rs15,500 to Rs16,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs450 against Rs430 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs750 against Rs720 per kg. Eggs price went up from Rs8,600 to Rs8,700 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs308 per dozen against Rs305.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price is stable at Rs800 per kg and red chilli powder at Rs650 per kg.

Wheat flour prices are also stable as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,260 per 15 kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,300 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price remained stable at Rs1,250 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

No changes were noted in goods transportation rents, despite four times reduction in petroleum products prices over the past two months, the survey noted no reduction neither in intra-city nor inter-city transportation fares.

The prices of cooked food items remained unchanged as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs270 and naan/roti at Rs25/30. The hotel and tandoor owners despite a reduction of Rs340 per 15kg bag in wheat flour price which within past one month has reduced to Rs1,260 from Rs1,600 per bag has not restored the old naan/roti price.

The official price of LPG remained stable at Rs244 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which is Rs56 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs244 per kg for September.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers also remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. The suppliers of fresh milk have also reduced milk price from Rs250 to Rs240 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs280 to Rs260 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf at Rs600 per kg pack and Express Power at Rs580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230. Overall, vegetables prices in wholesales market witnessed a declining trend, whereas, the retailers in the absence of effective monitoring have not passed on the full benefit to the end consumers.

Ginger price remained stable at Rs2,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630, local garlic price went down from Rs1,600 to Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-500 against Rs500-600 per kg and Quetta garlic price went down from Rs2,200 to Rs2,000 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs550-600.

Potato prices remained stable at Rs230-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market owing to the arrival of fresh supplies from northern regions, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-120 as the majority of retailers have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers; tomato price went down from Rs250-350 to Rs230-330 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-90 per kg against Rs75-120 per kg, and onion price went down from Rs350-600 to Rs320-480 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-140 against Rs90-160.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs140-170 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs200-300 against Rs150-450 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-80 against Rs50-130 per kg; various types of tinda prices went up from Rs350-450 to Rs500-650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-180 against Rs100-150 per kg; eggplant price is stable at Rs230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-80; cauliflower price went down from Rs400 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs80-90 against Rs110-130 per kg and cabbage price is stable at Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs80-90. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs500 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 against Rs140-160 per kg, green chilli price went down from Rs300 to Rs250 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-75 against Rs75-90, China carrot price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is still being sold at Rs120-130 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs100-120.

Yam price went down from Rs650 to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is still being sold at Rs120-140 against Rs160-200; turnip price went down from Rs450 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-100 against Rs125-150; peas price went up from Rs1,200 to Rs1,300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-300; okra price went down from Rs250 to Rs120 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-60 against Rs70-80, and fresh bean price went down from Rs600 to Rs500 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-160 against Rs160-200 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs100-220 against Rs90-180 per kg guava is available at Rs150-180 against Rs140-160 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-140 against Rs60-160 per dozen; price of various varieties of melons is stable as they are available in the range of Rs70-120; various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs150-200. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs100-250 per kg; mangoes in the range of Rs90-260 per kg and grapes price went up from Rs200-400 to Rs225-500 per kg.

A basket of okra weighing 10kg cost Rs240 in wholesale market and DC office fixed price at Rs35-45 per kg while retailers are charging Rs60-80 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents. One vendor was selling tomatoes at Rs80-120 per kg while another at Rs90-130 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs70-100 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,300 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,330. People urged government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

