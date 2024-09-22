Mills indulge in forward buying of cotton

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund (condition), 2200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold were sold in between Rs 18,450 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chowdagi, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 20,100 to Rs 20,200 per maund ( Balochi), 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,600 per maund (condition), 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund and 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

