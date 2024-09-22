AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Markets Print 2024-09-22

Mills indulge in forward buying of cotton

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund (condition), 2200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold were sold in between Rs 18,450 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chowdagi, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 20,100 to Rs 20,200 per maund ( Balochi), 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,600 per maund (condition), 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund and 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

