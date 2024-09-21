AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian drone strike sparks fire, evacuations in southern Russia

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2024 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday evacuated 1,200 people from a southern village after a Ukrainian drone strike caused a huge explosion, following a similar attack in the west of the country.

Ukraine regularly hits Russian infrastructure with drone strikes as Moscow’s offensive drags on for more than two and a half years.

The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, announced the evacuation of hundreds of people after a drone attack had caused a fire that “spread to explosive objects” near the city of Tikhoretsk.

Videos on social media showed a massive explosion in the dark resembling fireworks at first before blowing up loudly, with online reports that an ammunition depot was struck.

Russia says downed over 100 Ukrainian drones

Kondratyev called it a “terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” and said an unnamed village near the fire had been evacuated, with most people staying with relatives but others placed in temporary accommodation in Tikhoretsk.

Videos on social media later showed sirens ringing around the city of some 50,000 people in the daylight, with smoke rising into the air in the distance.

AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

Krasnodar is separated from occupied Ukraine by the Azov Sea and had been relatively spared from the type of attacks on Russian border or other southern regions, but has seen increased attacks over the last year.

Authorities in the western Tver region also announced a night-time drone attack near the city of Toropets, which lies in the western part of the region.

The governor of the region, Igor Rudenya, said the “consequences of falling debris” from the attack were being “cleared”.

He said there was no evacuation in Toropets but announced a temporary closure of the federal M-9 highway, promising it will reopen soon.

The attack also caused some disruption on passenger trains, with railway services saying a train going from Moscow to the western city of Pskov was sent on an alternative route, while another train was delayed.

Russia’s defence ministry earlier said it had downed 101 Ukrainian drones, mostly over the border Bryansk region and 18 over Krasnodar.

Russia has recently announced shooting down Ukrainian drones almost daily.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war Ukrainian drones

Comments

200 characters

Ukrainian drone strike sparks fire, evacuations in southern Russia

Cabinet Committee approves PRAL’s board reconstitution

At least 13 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City school sheltering displaced, Wafa says

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in September, fueling further rate cut speculation

Top Hezbollah commander among 14 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

Harris campaign reports spending nearly three times as much as Trump in August

Good news on revised IPP deals in a few weeks: power minister Awais

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Gold price hits fresh record high of Rs272,500 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories