Russia says downed over 100 Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW: Russia downed 101 Ukrainian drones over its territory overnight, the defence ministry said on Sunday, with limited damage and no casualties initially reported where the majority fell.

“One hundred and one Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by the air defence systems on duty,” Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

Fifty-three drones were downed over the Bryansk region, where the governor said there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Eighteen went down over Krasnodar, neighbouring Crimea, the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said falling debris from a drone “caused a fire that spread to explosive objects” in the Tikhoretsky district.

Residents were evacuated but no casualties reported, he added on Telegram.

Russia has recently announced shooting down Ukrainian drones almost daily in response to what Kyiv says are retaliatory strikes for Russian attacks during its offensive launched in February 2022.