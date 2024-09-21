Kasatkina to face Haddad Maia in Korea Open final

SEOUL: Russia’s top seed Daria Kasatkina will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in Sunday’s Korea Open final after both came through their semi-finals in straight sets.

Kasatkina beat compatriot Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 on a busy Saturday in Seoul that saw all the quarter-finals and semi-finals played because rain had washed out the previous day’s entire schedule.

Number three seed Haddad Maia beat Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4 to reach her second final in three tournaments.

Kasatkina came through her quarter-final when Britain’s Emma Raducanu retired with an injured foot after losing the opening set.

Emma Raducanu retires with foot injury in Korea Open

Shnaider also needed medical attention during the semi-final, but Kasatkina kept her cool to win a semi-final that saw 11 breaks of serve overall.

“To reach the final at a tournament is always a great feeling – it means that you have done good through all the week,” said Kasatkina, the world number 13.

“I’m really happy to be in the final again. I’m taking as much time as I can here in Seoul.”

Haddad Maia made her experience count in a 6-2, 6-1 quarter-final win over Polina Kudermetova that earned her a semi-final against her beaten opponent’s older sister.

Haddad Maia again came out on top despite another day of challenging weather conditions in the South Korean capital.

“During the last four days we had different type of conditions,” said world number 17 Haddad Maia.

“Today was very windy and the wind was changing direction so it wasn’t easy. A lot of days were hot, also humidity.”

Kasatkina and Haddad Maia have faced each other three times previously, with the Brazilian winning two of those encounters.

Kasatkina won their most recent meeting, in the semi-finals in Abu Dhabi in February.

“I’m happy that I could find myself in this match,” Haddad Maia said after beating Kudermetova.

“I improved a little bit my game from the first match I had today so I’m happy. Tomorrow I have another opportunity to do it better.”