Emma Raducanu retires with foot injury in Korea Open

A foot injury forced former US Open champion Emma Raducanu to retire from her Korea Open quarter-final clash with top seed Daria Kasatkina after losing the first set 6-1 on Saturday.

Britain’s Raducanu struggled to serve with her injured left foot, her landing leg, as she played on after a medical timeout, committing a double fault and not chasing returns across the court.

The foot injury also surfaced during Raducanu’s round of 16 clash with Yuan Yue, where she was able to continue after a medical timeout and win 6-4 6-3.

“I feel sorry for Emma … it’s easy to get injured, especially deep into these tournaments,” Kasatkina said. “I wish her a speedy recovery.”

The winner of the clash between fourth seed Diana Shnaider and fifth seed Marta Kostyuk will meet Kasatkina in the semi-finals later on Saturday, after rain washed out Friday’s play in Seoul.

Earlier in the day, Brazilian third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia brushed aside lucky loser Polina Kudermetova 6-2 6-1 to set up a last-four clash with Veronika Kudermetova, who beat Viktoriya Tomova 7-5 6-3.