AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz defeated on Laver Cup debut

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2024 11:44am

BERLIN: Carlos Alcaraz suffered a losing debut at the Laver Cup on Friday when he and Team Europe partner Alexander Zverev were defeated in straight sets in their doubles clash against Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton of Team World.

The US pair’s 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win in the final match of the opening day in Berlin allowed Team World to level the tie overall at 2-2. Fritz and Shelton fired 20 winners against world number two Zverev and third-ranked Alcaraz.

“We both served really well under pressure. Ben served incredibly well, so I didn’t have to hit any volleys. That was huge,” said Fritz playing for the first time since finishing runner-up to Jannik Sinner in the US Open final in New York 12 days ago.

Carlos Alcaraz wins Queen’s, returns to world number one

Earlier Friday, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 before Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe level by seeing off Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov then edged Europe in front with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2) victory against Alejandro Tabilo.

There will be three more singles matches and one doubles match in Berlin on Saturday.

Team World is bidding to win a third consecutive Laver Cup this year after triumphing in London in 2022 and Vancouver last year.

