NHA directed to adopt hi-tech system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Board of Investment and Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a high-level meeting of the National Highways Authority (NHA) in which more improvement plans have been required in minimum possible time.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by the chairman NHA that by implementing his instructions number of M Tag users has been increased to more than 92 per cent while the revenue of the NHA has also been significantly improved during last six months.

The federal minister, while expressing satisfaction over the betterment, asked the NHA to adopt a Hi-Tech System and bring the entire working of National Highway Authority online in the shortest possible time.

He observed that the implementation of the best tracking system on all highways should be ensured in any case and in this regard any shortcoming will not be tolerated.

Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan further said that the number of vehicles and all kinds of monitoring should be done on the motorways and GT roads and every vehicle should receive a message that it has paid with M-Tag or not.

Aleem Khan directed the NHA to prepare its dashboards to keep the data updated on a daily basis and to build state-of-the-art monitoring rooms on the pattern of Safe City.

Aleem Khan further directed that the NHA should integrate its working with Motorway Police by using modern cameras and best technology to deal with any unusual situation.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the increase in the revenue of the NHA is a welcome thing which will make this institution more stable, financially. He said that during the last six months it has been proven that improvements can be made with solid policies and proper enforcement.

He said that those who give cash instead of M-Tag on highways should be discouraged and the message of fine should also be sent to the vehicle which has M-Tag without cash.

Aleem Khan directed that the NHA without waiting for the approval of government funds, should increase own resources. He indicated that our motorways and GT roads should be more modern, clean and safe.

Therefore, uniform rules and regulations should be made which should have one policy for every consumer.

Aleem Khan congratulated the officers of the NHA for making clear improvements during last six months and he commended the officers for increasing revenue and taking other positive measures.

Aleem Khan announced that certificates of appreciation will be awarded to such officers by the prime minister who have contributed towards development in NHA.

Meanwhile, Aleem Khan praised the security forces for killing 12 terrorists in North and South Waziristan and paid tributes to the martyrdom of six brave “Jawans”. He said that the whole nation is determined that soon the country will eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the root while the whole nation salutes the veterans who defeated the sedition of “Khawarij”. He said that every Pakistani stands by the side of his Army and fully support them. There is determination because the Pakistan Army is the real protector of the country and Insha’Allah, the dream of making the beloved country peaceful will be realised soon, Aleem Khan added.

