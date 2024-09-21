AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Markets Print 2024-09-21

Cotton market remains steady

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,400 to Rs8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs19,200 to Rs19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,600 to Rs8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs18,300 to Rs18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,500 to Rs8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs19,600 per maund.

7800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs18,300 to Rs18,700 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs18,400 to Rs18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs18,100 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Peer Wasan, 200 bales of Akri were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs20,100 per maund (Balochi, 1400 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs18,900 to Rs19,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Dharanwala, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs19,000 to Rs19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs19,300 to Rs19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs19,000 to Rs19,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs19,000 per maund and 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs19,000 to Rs19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained at Rs18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

