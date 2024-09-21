AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Markets Print 2024-09-21

Wall St pulls back as investors pause after rate cut-fuelled rally

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes eased on Friday as investors held back after a rally in the previous session that was sparked by an oversized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 and the Dow hovered near their record highs and were on track for weekly gains of about 1%, along with the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.74 points, or 0.17%, to 41,955.45, the S&P 500 lost 20.53 points, or 0.36%, to 5,693.11 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 83.90 points, or 0.47%, to 17,932.00.

Most S&P 500 sectors traded lower. Industrial stocks were at the bottom with a 0.7% loss, while utilities were at the top with a 1.8% rise.

Tech stocks, weighed down by Nvidia, dipped 0.4% after notching their best day in over a week in the previous session.

All three main indexes logged their best day in over a month on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing at all-time highs. The S&P 500 is set to buck the historical trend of September being weaker for US equities on average.

The Fed commenced its monetary easing cycle earlier in the week with a 50-basis-point cut and

projected a period

of steady economic growth and low unemployment and inflation.

Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors, said a bigger cut is making people think of “risks below the surface they do not know about” and want to position for “risks of the unknown”.

“The other question is if the soft landing is going to work, so that might be wearing on investors a little bit, raising some concerns.”

Traders now see a 53.7% probability of a 25 bps cut in November, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, compared with 60.4% earlier in the day.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller lifted the media blackout period for policymakers and said estimates of

weak upcoming inflation

readings cemented the case for the central bank’s outsized move, as per a report.

Some market volatility is expected in the day, as options and futures linked to stock indexes and individual stocks are set to expire simultaneously on the third Friday of the last month of the quarter, in an event called “triple witching”.

FedEx plunged 14.6% after lowering its full-year revenue forecast, sending the Dow Jones Transport index down 3.2%.

Nike jumped 6.2% after saying that former senior executive Elliott Hill will rejoin the company to succeed John Donahoe as CEO.

Constellation Energy gained 15.1% after signing a 20-year power supply deal with Microsoft that could help restart one of its nuclear power plant units.

A rebalancing of the main indexes is also expected before the market opens on Sept. 23.

Historically, equities have performed well in a rate-cutting cycle. However, the outlook appears bleak with the S&P 500’s valuations high above its longterm average.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.28-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 65 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average

