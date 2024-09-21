AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Markets Print 2024-09-21

Japan’s Nikkei books best week since mid-Aug

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday and logged its best week since mid-August, but gains were capped as the yen strengthened after the Bank of Japan set the stage for future interest rate hikes.

The tech-heavy Nikkei ended the day up 1.53% at 37,723.91, with chip-sector stocks rallying in line with their US peers. The index advanced 1.57% for the week. The broader Topix index advanced 0.97%. The Nikkei rose as much as 2.21% in morning trade, paring gains as the yen strengthened after the BOJ upgraded its assessment of consumption and highlighted the increased sensitivity of inflation to currency fluctuations.

The BOJ held short-term interest rates steady at 0.25%, as was widely expected following hikes in March and July. In the policy statement, officials judged that “private consumption has been on a moderate increasing trend,” a more optimistic assessment than the previous view that consumption was “resilient.”

“The trajectory, however gradual, remains upward for the BOJ,” said Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management. “Japan is finally overcoming several decades of stagnant growth, (so) there is some justification in the BOJ remaining behind the curve.” The yen was 0.45% stronger at 141.98 per dollar as of 0620 GMT, shortly ahead of BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s scheduled news conference. A stronger currency reduces the value of overseas revenues at the Japan’s many heavyweight exporters.

Investors may be extra cautious ahead of a long weekend, with Japan shut for a national holiday on Monday. Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 160 rose, 63 fell and two were flat. Shares of chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron soared 5.32%, putting it among the Nikkei’s top 5 percentage gainers.

Automakers pared early gains, with Toyota Motor ending the day 0.9% higher and Honda up 0.84%. Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing rose 4.16%, making it the Nikkei’s biggest support in points terms due to its heavy weighting.

interest rate BOJ Japan’s Nikkei share

