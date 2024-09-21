WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 20, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Sep-24 18-Sep-24 17-Sep-24 16-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104536 0.104381 Euro 0.824515 0.823327 0.824054 0.823189 Japanese yen 0.0051489 0.0052277 0.0052579 U.K. pound 0.982567 0.977831 0.977413 0.976159 U.S. dollar 0.739078 0.740136 0.739792 0.739879 Algerian dinar 0.0055934 0.0055959 0.0055929 0.0055952 Australian dollar 0.502647 0.500406 0.499212 0.497717 Botswana pula 0.0559482 0.0559543 0.0559283 0.0557869 Brazilian real 0.136404 0.135158 0.134498 0.134034 Brunei dollar 0.570584 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159 Canadian dollar 0.544922 0.544618 0.544125 0.544309 Chilean peso 0.0008012 0.0007993 Czech koruna 0.0328727 0.0328409 0.0328067 0.0327525 Danish krone 0.110536 0.110346 0.110432 0.110316 Indian rupee 0.0088388 0.0088249 Israeli New Shekel 0.196616 0.196166 0.197541 0.197723 Korean won 0.0005553 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42321 2.42787 2.42674 2.42703 Malaysian ringgit 0.173778 0.174437 0.172808 Mauritian rupee 0.0160666 0.0160553 0.0160831 0.0159702 Mexican peso 0.0383393 0.0383425 0.0383968 New Zealand dollar 0.458339 0.459291 0.458005 0.455433 Norwegian krone 0.0706657 0.0699198 0.0699031 0.0698803 Omani rial 1.92218 1.92493 1.92404 Peruvian sol 0.197403 0.197002 0.196127 0.195787 Philippine peso 0.0132492 0.0132726 0.013237 0.0132086 Polish zloty 0.193228 0.192955 0.192885 0.192486 Qatari riyal 0.203043 0.203334 0.20324 0.203263 Russian ruble 0.0079731 0.0080738 0.0080914 0.0081178 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197087 0.19737 0.197278 0.197301 Singapore dollar 0.570584 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159 South African rand 0.0423128 0.0421663 0.0419338 0.0419209 Swedish krona 0.0728531 0.0727064 0.0727674 0.0727231 Swiss franc 0.873925 0.878031 0.875804 0.875804 Thai baht 0.0221779 0.022203 0.0222327 0.0222855 Trinidadian dollar 0.109128 0.109218 0.109299 0.109466 U.A.E. dirham 0.201247 0.201535 0.201441 Uruguayan peso 0.0177667 0.0179179 0.018016 0.0180652 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

