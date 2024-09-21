AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-21

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 20, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Sep-24      18-Sep-24      17-Sep-24      16-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104536       0.104381
Euro                             0.824515       0.823327       0.824054       0.823189
Japanese yen                    0.0051489      0.0052277      0.0052579
U.K. pound                       0.982567       0.977831       0.977413       0.976159
U.S. dollar                      0.739078       0.740136       0.739792       0.739879
Algerian dinar                  0.0055934      0.0055959      0.0055929      0.0055952
Australian dollar                0.502647       0.500406       0.499212       0.497717
Botswana pula                   0.0559482      0.0559543      0.0559283      0.0557869
Brazilian real                   0.136404       0.135158       0.134498       0.134034
Brunei dollar                    0.570584       0.571931       0.571312       0.571159
Canadian dollar                  0.544922       0.544618       0.544125       0.544309
Chilean peso                                   0.0008012      0.0007993
Czech koruna                    0.0328727      0.0328409      0.0328067      0.0327525
Danish krone                     0.110536       0.110346       0.110432       0.110316
Indian rupee                    0.0088388                     0.0088249
Israeli New Shekel               0.196616       0.196166       0.197541       0.197723
Korean won                      0.0005553
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42321        2.42787        2.42674        2.42703
Malaysian ringgit                0.173778       0.174437       0.172808
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160666      0.0160553      0.0160831      0.0159702
Mexican peso                    0.0383393      0.0383425      0.0383968
New Zealand dollar               0.458339       0.459291       0.458005       0.455433
Norwegian krone                 0.0706657      0.0699198      0.0699031      0.0698803
Omani rial                        1.92218        1.92493        1.92404
Peruvian sol                     0.197403       0.197002       0.196127       0.195787
Philippine peso                 0.0132492      0.0132726       0.013237      0.0132086
Polish zloty                     0.193228       0.192955       0.192885       0.192486
Qatari riyal                     0.203043       0.203334        0.20324       0.203263
Russian ruble                   0.0079731      0.0080738      0.0080914      0.0081178
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197087        0.19737       0.197278       0.197301
Singapore dollar                 0.570584       0.571931       0.571312       0.571159
South African rand              0.0423128      0.0421663      0.0419338      0.0419209
Swedish krona                   0.0728531      0.0727064      0.0727674      0.0727231
Swiss franc                      0.873925       0.878031       0.875804       0.875804
Thai baht                       0.0221779       0.022203      0.0222327      0.0222855
Trinidadian dollar               0.109128       0.109218       0.109299       0.109466
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201247       0.201535       0.201441
Uruguayan peso                  0.0177667      0.0179179       0.018016      0.0180652
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories