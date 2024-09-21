WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 20, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-Sep-24 18-Sep-24 17-Sep-24 16-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104536 0.104381
Euro 0.824515 0.823327 0.824054 0.823189
Japanese yen 0.0051489 0.0052277 0.0052579
U.K. pound 0.982567 0.977831 0.977413 0.976159
U.S. dollar 0.739078 0.740136 0.739792 0.739879
Algerian dinar 0.0055934 0.0055959 0.0055929 0.0055952
Australian dollar 0.502647 0.500406 0.499212 0.497717
Botswana pula 0.0559482 0.0559543 0.0559283 0.0557869
Brazilian real 0.136404 0.135158 0.134498 0.134034
Brunei dollar 0.570584 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159
Canadian dollar 0.544922 0.544618 0.544125 0.544309
Chilean peso 0.0008012 0.0007993
Czech koruna 0.0328727 0.0328409 0.0328067 0.0327525
Danish krone 0.110536 0.110346 0.110432 0.110316
Indian rupee 0.0088388 0.0088249
Israeli New Shekel 0.196616 0.196166 0.197541 0.197723
Korean won 0.0005553
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42321 2.42787 2.42674 2.42703
Malaysian ringgit 0.173778 0.174437 0.172808
Mauritian rupee 0.0160666 0.0160553 0.0160831 0.0159702
Mexican peso 0.0383393 0.0383425 0.0383968
New Zealand dollar 0.458339 0.459291 0.458005 0.455433
Norwegian krone 0.0706657 0.0699198 0.0699031 0.0698803
Omani rial 1.92218 1.92493 1.92404
Peruvian sol 0.197403 0.197002 0.196127 0.195787
Philippine peso 0.0132492 0.0132726 0.013237 0.0132086
Polish zloty 0.193228 0.192955 0.192885 0.192486
Qatari riyal 0.203043 0.203334 0.20324 0.203263
Russian ruble 0.0079731 0.0080738 0.0080914 0.0081178
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197087 0.19737 0.197278 0.197301
Singapore dollar 0.570584 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159
South African rand 0.0423128 0.0421663 0.0419338 0.0419209
Swedish krona 0.0728531 0.0727064 0.0727674 0.0727231
Swiss franc 0.873925 0.878031 0.875804 0.875804
Thai baht 0.0221779 0.022203 0.0222327 0.0222855
Trinidadian dollar 0.109128 0.109218 0.109299 0.109466
U.A.E. dirham 0.201247 0.201535 0.201441
Uruguayan peso 0.0177667 0.0179179 0.018016 0.0180652
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
