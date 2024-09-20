AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024
FTSE 100 drops over 1% on strong retail sales, rising pound pressure

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 09:18pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 stock index slipped on Friday, registering weekly declines, after hotter-than-expected retail sales data from the economy, while a rise in the British pound pressured export-oriented companies.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.2%, while the more domestically-focussed midcap index lost 1.6%. Both indexes marked weekly losses and their biggest one-day fall in almost seven weeks.

British retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 1% in August, beating forecasts for a monthly rise of 0.4% and growth in July was revised up, data showed.

The data provided an extra boost to the pound’s upbeat trend, which has risen to its highest level against the dollar since 2022 this week after the Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 basis points, while the Bank of England kept rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday.

London stocks rise on US rate cut optimism, Kingfisher boost

Friday’s declines were broad based, with all major sector indexes trading in the red, led by a 5% drop in the personal goods index.

Burberry lost 3.5% after brokerage Jefferies cut its rating on the stock to underperform from neutral, citing continued difficulties for the luxury goods sector.

Further dragging the personal goods index, Dr Martens slumped over 19% after a block trade was priced at 57.85 pence per share, lower than its last close of 64.10 pence.

Private investment company Bridgepoint Group lost 11.4% on the news of shareholder share sale at a possible discount.

Precious metal miners were the only outliers, gaining 0.2% after gold prices soared above the $2,600 level for the first time, extending a rally boosted by bets for further U.S. interest rate cuts, and tensions in the Middle East.

UK stocks continue to lag both U.S. and euro zone equities this year, with both the Fed and European Central Bank expected to ease rates faster than the BoE.

