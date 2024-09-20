AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold breaks $2,600 barrier as Fed cut bets prolong historic run

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:58pm

Gold soared above the $2,600 level on Friday for the first time, extending a rally boosted by bets for further U.S. interest rate cuts, and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,605.50 per ounce by 10:05 a.m. ET (1405 GMT), while U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,630.30. Silver gained 0.5% to $30.93.

Bullion’s latest rally got a fillip after the Federal Reserve initiated an aggressive easing cycle on Wednesday with a half-percentage-point reduction, adding to the appeal for gold, which pays no interest.

Prices of the safe-haven asset have climbed 26% in 2024, its biggest annual rise since 2010, as investors also sought to hedge uncertainties spurred by prolonged conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The record rally could be poised for a correction, analysts said.

Gold holds firm after Fed’s bumper rate cut

“Clearly, there’s still some buying activity associated with the Fed’s decision to begin their easing cycle with a big cut,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

However, “the source of this buying activity remains off our radar,” given ETF (exchange traded fund) inflows are relatively marginal and Asian buyers are still on a buyers’ strike, all signs of “extreme positioning,” Ghali added.

The record rally has eroded retail demand in top consumers China and India.

It “should not go on forever,” Commerzbank said in a note, citing the expectation for rate cuts of only 25 basis points each at the Fed’s next two meetings.

Still, some analysts said gold could see more upward spikes.

“Geopolitical risks, such as ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere, will ensure to sustain gold’s safe-haven demand,” Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada said in a note.

Continued weakness in the dollar, which makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, offered additional tailwinds, analysts said.

Elsewhere, Platinum fell 1.1% to $974.76 and palladium shed 1.7% to $1,062.25.

gold price gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold breaks $2,600 barrier as Fed cut bets prolong historic run

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

At least 8 dead, 59 wounded in Israeli strike in Beirut

President Zardari signs SC (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 615 points, closes at record high

FFBL board approves merger with Fauji Fertilizer

New record: gold price hits Rs272,000 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

Read more stories