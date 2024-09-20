AGL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.41%)
AIRLINK 131.90 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (7.04%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 76.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.22%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
FFBL 44.17 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-8.36%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.4%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.38%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
NBP 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
OGDC 140.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-3.13%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-3.51%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
SEARL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.72%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 8,606 Increased By 34.4 (0.4%)
BR30 26,903 Decreased By -373.1 (-1.37%)
KSE100 82,023 Increased By 564.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 25,997 Increased By 197.3 (0.76%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Footage shows Israeli soldier pushing body off roof in West Bank raid

AFP Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 03:45pm
An image grab taken from an AFPTV video shows an Israeli soldier pushing an apparently dead Palestinian off a rooftop during a raid in the occupied West Bank. Photo AFP
An image grab taken from an AFPTV video shows an Israeli soldier pushing an apparently dead Palestinian off a rooftop during a raid in the occupied West Bank. Photo AFP

QABATIYAH: Footage of an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank showed a soldier pushing an apparently dead man off a rooftop, in what the army described Friday as a “serious incident”.

AFPTV footage of the operation in the town of Qabatiyah, near Jenin, on Thursday showed an Israeli soldier using his foot to roll the body towards the edge of the roof and then pushing him over, while at least two other soldiers looked on.

Qabatiyah is located in the northern West Bank, where the military has been carrying out large-scale raids since late August that the Palestinian health ministry says have left dozens dead.

The military said in a statement on Friday that four fighters were killed “in an exchange of fire” in Qabatiyah, while three were killed in an air strike on a vehicle.

Asked about the footage showing a soldier pushing a body off a rooftop, the military said the action conflicted with its values.

“This is a serious incident that does not coincide with (Israel Defence Forces) values and the expectations from IDF soldiers. The incident is under review,” it said.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has surged alongside the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 682 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 24 Israelis, including members of the security forces, have been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, Israeli officials say.

Since the large-scale raids began in late August, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, have claimed at least 14 of the dead as members.

The military said that one of those killed in Qabatiyah was Shadi Zakarneh, who it identified as “responsible for directing and carrying out attacks in the northern West Bank area”.

It said he was “the head of the terrorist organisation” in Qabatiyah but did not specify which group he belonged to.

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

Major Israeli operations in the occupied West Bank are sometimes occurring “at a scale not witnessed in the last two decades,” United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on September 9.

Israel has occupied the occupied West Bank since 1967 and its forces regularly make incursions into Palestinian communities but the current raids mark an escalation, residents say.

MENA Hamas occupied West Bank islamic jihad Israeli military raid Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israeli warplanes Qabatiyah United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk

Comments

200 characters

Footage shows Israeli soldier pushing body off roof in West Bank raid

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Bulls dominate PSX, but profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

TRG Pakistan says indirect portfolio company Afiniti has agreed ‘comprehensive restructuring plan’

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Read more stories