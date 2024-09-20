AGL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.56%)
AIRLINK 131.40 Increased By ▲ 8.17 (6.63%)
BOP 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
DGKC 75.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.82%)
FCCL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.59%)
FFBL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-8.09%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
HUBC 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.95%)
HUMNL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.76%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.75%)
MLCF 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
NBP 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
OGDC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-3.2%)
PAEL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.82%)
PRL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TREET 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,620 Increased By 48.4 (0.56%)
BR30 26,928 Decreased By -347.4 (-1.27%)
KSE100 82,080 Increased By 620.5 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,024 Increased By 224.5 (0.87%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks set for rare weekly rise after Fed rate cut; HK shares jump

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 02:14pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday after benchmark lending rates were unexpectedly kept unchanged, but the main indexes were headed for their first weekly gain in a month as the US rate cut strengthened bets that Beijing will soon unveil fresh stimulus.

China stocks rebound as Fed rate relief lifts easing hopes

  • Hong Kong shares jumped more than 1%, on track for a sixth day of gains, and the best weekly performance in five months, amid a broad rally in global markets.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.27% at the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.23%. But both indexes were set for rare weekly rises.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.5%, on track for a weekly gain of more than 5%, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its rate-cutting cycle on Wednesday with a bigger than expected 50-basis-point cut.

  • Hong Kong stocks are more sensitive to US rates than shares in China, where regulators impose strict capital controls.

  • In China, sectors that benefit from lower rates - including real estate and tech rose. Banking shares also gained on China’s Friday inaction on rates. Lower lending rates hurt banks’ profitability.

  • The Fed starting to cut rates is good news for Chinese assets, but “whether the A-share market can stabilise is mainly determined by economic fundamentals,” China International Capital Corp said in a note.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.76% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.80%.

  • China’s CSI financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.21%, the consumer staples sector down 0.64%, the real estate index up 1.33% and the healthcare sub-index fell 1.65%.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.34%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.8% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.95%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks set for rare weekly rise after Fed rate cut; HK shares jump

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Bulls dominate PSX, but profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Footage shows Israeli soldier pushing body off roof in West Bank raid

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

TRG Pakistan says indirect portfolio company Afiniti has agreed ‘comprehensive restructuring plan’

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Read more stories