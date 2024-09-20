China, Japan reached agreement in August on Fukushima water discharge

BEIJING: China and Japan reached a consensus in August on the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The two sides agreed on Japan establishing a long-term international monitoring arrangement and allowing stakeholders to conduct independent sampling and monitoring, the ministry said in a statement.

China stressed during talks that independent sampling should be conducted first before “gradually” resuming any imports of Japanese aquatic products, the statement added.