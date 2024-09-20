AGL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.41%)
China, Japan reached agreement in August on Fukushima water discharge

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 02:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China and Japan reached a consensus in August on the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The two sides agreed on Japan establishing a long-term international monitoring arrangement and allowing stakeholders to conduct independent sampling and monitoring, the ministry said in a statement.

Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

China stressed during talks that independent sampling should be conducted first before “gradually” resuming any imports of Japanese aquatic products, the statement added.

