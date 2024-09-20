Bilawal advocates formation of separate ‘constitutional court’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that a separate Constitutional Court would be very helpful in reducing the backlog of cases in Supreme Court, allowing it to concentrate more effectively on delivering timely justice in other matters.

Addressing Peoples’ Lawyer Forum (PLF) in Islamabad on Thursday, Bilawal said, “15 percent of the Supreme Court’s cases are constitutional, yet these occupy significant portions of time.

Whether it would not be appropriate to establish separate constitutional courts, representing the federation, to handle cases that currently consume 90 percent of the court’s time? Even the Parliament has two houses. Once constitutional courts are established, judges can perform their duties more effectively.”

Bilawal suggested that the government’s proposals are perhaps insufficient, noting that provinces also need their own constitutional courts. He said that in provincial courts, 50 percent of cases are related to constitutional matters. He said that legislation in this regard would provide meaningful relief to people seeking swift and timely justice.

The PPP chairman stressed that there should be no opposition to constitutional amendments in this context. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for this cause, a promise of late Benazir Bhutto. He acknowledged that some voices from within the legal community may promote certain ideals under the guise of defending the state, often due to personal affiliations with judges.

However, he warned that this would deceive the public and deny them their rights. “These are the same individuals responsible for the passage of the 19th Amendment,” he said.

In this context, Chairman Bilawal urged the PLF’s lawyers to make their voices heard and empower themselves, whether in provincial or federal constitutional courts. He said that if the PPP succeeds in achieving its aims, the lawyers will also have a say in the process and contribute their expertise.

He recalled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto initially set the minimum age for judges at 40, which was later raised to 45 by Ziaul Haq. He said that he personally believes the age should be reduced to 35, but at the very least, the original limit set by Quaid-e-Awam should be retained. This would provide young lawyers with greater opportunities to advance as judges, he said.

The PPP chairman emphasised that the PPP has consistently upheld its position regarding the judiciary, motivated by a desire for justice. He said that the party holds the judiciary in the highest regard and seeks to empower it to deliver justice in a timely manner.

Bilawal reiterated his determination to present his stance to the legal community and vowed to continue the fight on every front. He also issued directives to the relevant party organisations to begin preparations in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024