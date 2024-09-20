Alvi calls on JI chief at Mansoorah

LAHROE: Former President Dr Arif Alvi met with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman at Mansoorah on Thursday to discuss the government’s proposed constitutional amendment and the current political situation.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Hafiz Naeem firmly rejected the proposed amendment and urged all opposition parties to do the same.

He criticized the government’s handling of the process, stating that this is not the appropriate time for such amendments as the government lacks the public mandate to make decisions of such gravity.

He added if a judicial commission were to investigate election rigging, more than half of the sitting members of the assembly would likely lose their seats. He said the government was making attempts to create a new constitutional crisis by using questionable tactics related to the age and number of Supreme Court judges, particularly as a new Chief Justice is about to take office.

Welcoming the PTI leader and former president to Mansoorah, Rehman emphasized that the JI and PTI have maintained contact on matters of mutual interest and will continue to collaborate in the future.

He expressed concern over the current political climate, where democratic freedoms are being curtailed, and reiterated that every political party has the right to hold peaceful gatherings.

Rehman stressed that the country’s improvement is linked to respecting the Constitution. He underscored that all institutions must operate within the boundaries set by the Constitution, as this is the only path to restoring the nation’s progress.

Dr Alvi expressed his fondness for Mansoorah, describing it as a second home, given his past political involvement with JI. He voiced his disapproval of the government’s actions, accusing it of attempting to “bury the Constitution” under the guise of amendments, which, he asserted, is unacceptable.

He praised the JI’s principled stance on the issue, noting that the PTI shares this view. Dr Alvi further said that this is not the time to inflict further damage on the Constitution, especially given the severe law and order situation in Balochistan and KP and the country’s precarious economic condition.

