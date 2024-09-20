Underprivileged communities: DTI offering specialized training programmes

LAHORE: DTI, a leading institution in vocational and technical education, is making significant strides in uplifting underprivileged communities by offering specialized training programmes aimed at equipping individuals with essential technical skills. These initiatives are part of DTI’s broader mission to create sustainable opportunities and enhance the employability of marginalized groups across the region.

Recognizing the critical role of technical education in economic development, DTI, a project of Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, has developed a series of targeted programmes designed to bridge the skills gap for individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

DTI’s slogan “Skills for Livelihood” embodies a commitment to empowering underprivileged youth by equipping them with practical and marketable skills. In addition to technical skills, the institute emphasizes the importance of soft skills and life skills including Health, Safety & Environment, Communication Skills, Problem-solving etc. These programmes offer hands-on training in various trades, including welding, electrical work, fabrication, scaffolding among others.

DTI’s approach combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market. The institute also collaborates with industry partners both nationally and internationally to provide job placements, further enhancing the employability of its graduates.

“Our mission at DTI goes beyond just providing education,” said Murtaza Ali, the General Manager of DTI. “We are committed to transforming lives by empowering individuals with the skills they need to secure meaningful employment and contribute positively to society. Through our programs, we aim to break the cycle of poverty and create a ripple effect that benefits entire communities.”

DTI’s programmes have already impacted hundreds of lives, with many graduates securing jobs both locally and internationally. The institute’s efforts have not only provided individuals with the skills to succeed but have also contributed to the economic growth of their communities.

