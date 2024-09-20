Bhutan, ADPC delegations visit Emergency Services HQs

LAHORE: Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) and National Search & Rescue Service Bhutan delegation visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to witness the Integrated Model of Emergency Services of South Asia.

The delegation members met Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed the areas of collaboration to make the region more resilient. Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer assured all technical possible support to Bhutan for disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Earlier, the Registrar Emergency Services Academy, team leader Pakistan INSARAG Team along with senior officers of Emergency Services Academy welcomed to the Bhutan and ADPC delegates. They witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Emergency Services Academy in different fields of Emergency Management which includes Collapse Structure Search and Rescue, Response to Medical and Trauma Emergencies, Firefighting, Rescue from height, Hazmat response etc.

The delegates showed special interest in the INSARAG certification process of the Pakistan Rescue Team and visited the INSARAG training simulator. The delegates also visited the Emergency Operation Centre where they were briefed on the Emergency Management Dispatch System (EMDS) specifically designed to manage databases and respond to emergencies.

Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the role of ADPC for organizing instructor’s courses for Rescue-1122 which helped to lay the foundation of Emergency Services Academy. He said such learning exchange visit shall definitely enhance the Disaster Preparedness Response and Prevention in the region. He also ensured all possible support to Bhutan for training and to replicate integrated model of Punjab Emergency Service in Bhutan.

ADPC head John Abu appreciated the continuous efforts of Dr Rizwan Naseer for starting service from scratch and making it model of World Class Emergency Services for South Asia.

Colonel Tshering Dukpa, Superintendent of the Fire Service Division and Lieutenant Colonel Karma Samten, Superintendent of the National Search & Rescue Training Centre impressed by the service and the excellent standard of training provided to rescuers at the Emergency Services Academy. They also expressed interest in learning from the expertise of the Punjab Emergency Service team to establish an Emergency Management System in Bhutan.

