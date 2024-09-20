AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Markets Print 2024-09-20

European shares advance as global markets cheer Fed rate cut

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

PARIS: European stocks jumped on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve delivered a 50-basis-point rate cut and flagged that further easing would be measured, raising hopes of a soft landing for the American economy.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 1.4% up, its highest closing level in more than two weeks.

Most local bourses also clocked sharp gains, with Germany’s blue-chip benchmark jumping 1.6% to 19002.38 points, an all-time closing high.

Growth-sensitive technology stocks jumped 3.5%, in tandem with tech giants on Wall Street, while miners added 3% after prices of most base metals rose with the long-awaited Fed rate cut and weakened the dollar.

Utilities and telecoms lagged with a more than 1% fall each.

The US central bank kicked off its monetary-easing cycle on Wednesday with a jumbo reduction that brought the benchmark policy rate to 4.75%-5.00% range.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this was meant to show policymakers’ commitment to sustaining a low unemployment rate now that inflation has eased.

“The September FOMC meeting signals an important dovish shift in the Fed’s reaction function,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Switzerland-based Pictet Wealth Management.

“Chair Powell wants to be more pre-emptive in securing a soft landing and his tolerance for further softness in the labour market seems quite low.”

Following the Fed’s move, analysts also wondered how the European Central Bank (ECB) would proceed after it had opted to cut rates by a modest 25 bps in June and September.

“The Fed’s determination and the acceleration of disinflation in the euro area will probably lead the ECB to dial back its restrictiveness more rapidly in 2025,” added Pictet’s Ducrozet.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept interest rates at 5.0%, saying it would be careful about future cuts, and also held off from running down its bond holdings at a faster pace.

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.9% higher, while the pound strengthened 0.5% against the dollar.

Norway’s central bank also held its policy interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high of 4.50% and said any cuts must wait until the first quarter of next year. Norway’s benchmark bourse closed 0.5% up.

