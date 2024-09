KARACHI: The local gold prices continued its uptrend to hit new highs on Thursday as the global bullion value bounced back, traders said.

Gold prices went up by Rs800 to reach fresh historic highs of Rs268,500 per tola and Rs685 to Rs230, 195 per 10 grams.

The domestic silver prices however remained unchanged at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024