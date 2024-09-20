AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
World Print 2024-09-20

EU chief announces $11bn for nations hit by ‘heartbreaking’ floods

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:11am

WROCLAW (Poland): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday announced 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in funds for member nations reeling from “heartbreaking” devastation after the floods caused by Storm Boris.

The death toll from the storm which struck central and eastern Europe last week rose to 24 on Wednesday and some areas are still under threat from rising waters.

Von der Leyen spoke in the Polish city of Wroclaw alongside the leaders of four countries from the flood-hit region.

“It was for me on the one hand heartbreaking to see the destruction and the devastation through the floods,” she told reporters. “But I must also say it was on the other hand heartwarming to see the enormous solidarity between the people in your countries,” she added. Von der Leyen said the European Union had two sources — cohesion funds and the solidarity fund — that it could use to “help with funding to repair and reconstruct” the damage.

“At first sight 10 billion euros are possible to mobilise from the cohesion funds for the countries that are affected. This is an emergency reaction now,” she added. Strong wind and heavy rains struck the region last week, killing five people in Austria, seven in Poland, seven in Romania and five in the Czech Republic.

Von der Leyen met in Wroclaw — a city also struck by devastating floods in 1997 — with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, Slovakia’s Robert Fico and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

