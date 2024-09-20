AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Sep 20, 2024
Markets Print 2024-09-20

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 19, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 18-09-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,700        235        18,935        18,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,041        252        20,293        20,293          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

