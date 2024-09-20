Sizeable business seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,600 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19.000 per maund (condition), 6400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,650 per maund, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund, 1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,600 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 40 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 18,450 per maund, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Tando Muhammad Khan were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 100 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

