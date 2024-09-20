WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 19, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Sep-24 17-Sep-24 16-Sep-24 13-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104381 0.104431 Euro 0.823327 0.824054 0.823189 0.821238 Japanese yen 0.0052277 0.0052579 0.0052376 U.K. pound 0.977831 0.977413 0.976159 0.972835 U.S. dollar 0.740136 0.739792 0.739879 0.741123 Algerian dinar 0.0055959 0.0055929 0.0055952 0.0056054 Australian dollar 0.500406 0.499212 0.497717 0.498183 Botswana pula 0.0559543 0.0559283 0.0557869 0.0557324 Brazilian real 0.135158 0.134498 0.134034 0.13303 Brunei dollar 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577 Canadian dollar 0.544618 0.544125 0.544309 0.545505 Chilean peso 0.0008012 0.0007993 0.0007939 Czech koruna 0.0328409 0.0328067 0.0327525 0.0326745 Danish krone 0.110346 0.110432 0.110316 0.110045 Indian rupee 0.0088249 0.0088315 Israeli New Shekel 0.196166 0.197541 0.197723 0.199925 Korean won 0.0005532 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42787 2.42674 2.42703 Malaysian ringgit 0.174437 0.172808 0.171656 Mauritian rupee 0.0160553 0.0160831 0.0159702 0.0160446 Mexican peso 0.0383425 0.0383968 0.0385033 New Zealand dollar 0.459291 0.458005 0.455433 0.458051 Norwegian krone 0.0699198 0.0699031 0.0698803 0.0693059 Omani rial 1.92493 1.92404 Peruvian sol 0.197002 0.196127 0.195787 0.19695 Philippine peso 0.0132726 0.013237 0.0132086 0.0132181 Polish zloty 0.192955 0.192885 0.192486 0.191708 Qatari riyal 0.203334 0.20324 0.203263 Russian ruble 0.0080738 0.0080914 0.0081178 0.0081501 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19737 0.197278 0.197301 Singapore dollar 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577 South African rand 0.0421663 0.0419338 0.0419209 0.0417384 Swedish krona 0.0727064 0.0727674 0.0727231 0.0722699 Swiss franc 0.878031 0.875804 0.875804 0.873554 Thai baht 0.022203 0.0222327 0.0222855 0.0222433 Trinidadian dollar 0.109218 0.109299 0.109466 0.109832 U.A.E. dirham 0.201535 0.201441 Uruguayan peso 0.0179179 0.018016 0.0180652 0.0181795 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024