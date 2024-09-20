WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 19, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 18-Sep-24 17-Sep-24 16-Sep-24 13-Sep-24
Chinese yuan 0.104381 0.104431
Euro 0.823327 0.824054 0.823189 0.821238
Japanese yen 0.0052277 0.0052579 0.0052376
U.K. pound 0.977831 0.977413 0.976159 0.972835
U.S. dollar 0.740136 0.739792 0.739879 0.741123
Algerian dinar 0.0055959 0.0055929 0.0055952 0.0056054
Australian dollar 0.500406 0.499212 0.497717 0.498183
Botswana pula 0.0559543 0.0559283 0.0557869 0.0557324
Brazilian real 0.135158 0.134498 0.134034 0.13303
Brunei dollar 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577
Canadian dollar 0.544618 0.544125 0.544309 0.545505
Chilean peso 0.0008012 0.0007993 0.0007939
Czech koruna 0.0328409 0.0328067 0.0327525 0.0326745
Danish krone 0.110346 0.110432 0.110316 0.110045
Indian rupee 0.0088249 0.0088315
Israeli New Shekel 0.196166 0.197541 0.197723 0.199925
Korean won 0.0005532
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42787 2.42674 2.42703
Malaysian ringgit 0.174437 0.172808 0.171656
Mauritian rupee 0.0160553 0.0160831 0.0159702 0.0160446
Mexican peso 0.0383425 0.0383968 0.0385033
New Zealand dollar 0.459291 0.458005 0.455433 0.458051
Norwegian krone 0.0699198 0.0699031 0.0698803 0.0693059
Omani rial 1.92493 1.92404
Peruvian sol 0.197002 0.196127 0.195787 0.19695
Philippine peso 0.0132726 0.013237 0.0132086 0.0132181
Polish zloty 0.192955 0.192885 0.192486 0.191708
Qatari riyal 0.203334 0.20324 0.203263
Russian ruble 0.0080738 0.0080914 0.0081178 0.0081501
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19737 0.197278 0.197301
Singapore dollar 0.571931 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577
South African rand 0.0421663 0.0419338 0.0419209 0.0417384
Swedish krona 0.0727064 0.0727674 0.0727231 0.0722699
Swiss franc 0.878031 0.875804 0.875804 0.873554
Thai baht 0.022203 0.0222327 0.0222855 0.0222433
Trinidadian dollar 0.109218 0.109299 0.109466 0.109832
U.A.E. dirham 0.201535 0.201441
Uruguayan peso 0.0179179 0.018016 0.0180652 0.0181795
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
