AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Fed rate cut is ‘very positive sign’ for economy: Yellen

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2024 09:10pm

WASHINGTON: The US central bank’s decision to slash interest rates this week is a “very positive sign” for where the world’s biggest economy stands, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

Yellen’s remarks came a day after the Federal Reserve opted for an aggressive rate cut of half a percentage point, its first since 2020 as inflation cooled.

“It reflects confidence on the part of the Fed that inflation has come way down and is on the path back to the two percent target, and that the risks with respect to inflation have really meaningfully diminished,” Yellen told an event in Washington.

“At the same time, we have a job market that remains strong,” she said.

Yellen added that bringing down inflation successfully in the context of a robust jobs market – known as a soft landing – is “exactly what we’re seeing in the economy.”

Her comments came after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump charged Wednesday that the Fed’s decision was either a response to a “very bad” economy, or it had been “playing politics.”

Lower interest rates bring down the cost of borrowing and could be seen as beneficial to the White House administration ahead of November’s presidential election – with Vice President Kamala Harris the Democratic nominee.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed after announcing the rate reduction: “We’re not serving any politician, any political figure, any cause, any issue.”

On Thursday, Yellen also defended tariffs that President Joe Biden’s administration recently hiked on Chinese goods, ranging from electric vehicles to batteries.

“These are areas where China has enormous excess capacity. We’ve made a conscious decision that in the area of clean energy, we want to develop this as an industry in the United States,” she said.

“That’s not to say we want to do everything entirely ourselves,” Yellen said. “But we really want to reduce our dependence on China.”

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen

Comments

200 characters

US Fed rate cut is ‘very positive sign’ for economy: Yellen

Election Act amendments invalidate SC verdict on reserved seats, NA Speaker tells ECP

KSE-100 retreats after briefly hitting record high of 82,000

Rupee closes below 278 against US dollar after over 5 months

Hezbollah chief denounces Israeli attacks, says they could be ‘considered declaration of war’

Israel bombs southern Lebanon after wave of deadly blasts

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $43mn, now stand at $9.51bn

Pakistan’s power generation falls sharply amid rising costs, solarisation

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Oil prices rise after US interest rate cut

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan keen to expand trade, security cooperation with Russia

Read more stories