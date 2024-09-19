AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Samsung sues Indian union over strike that disrupted output

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 04:39pm
Workers of a Samsung facility speak with their union leader E. Muthukumar during a strike to demand higher wages at its Sriperumbudur plant near the city of Chennai, India, September 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Workers of a Samsung facility speak with their union leader E. Muthukumar during a strike to demand higher wages at its Sriperumbudur plant near the city of Chennai, India, September 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters

CHENNAI: Samsung Electronics’ Indian unit has sued members of a labour union that has led a strike for 11 days at its only India home appliances plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, escalating tensions with its workers, legal papers show.

Samsung’s lawsuit dated Sept. 12, which Reuters is first to report, asks a district court in the state for a temporary injunction to restrain the union and its members from agitating, sloganeering and making speeches in and around the factory located near Chennai.

Lawyers were gathered in a court, near Chennai, in Kancheepuram district, where the case was expected to be heard on Thursday.

Indian police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders

Hundreds of Samsung workers have since Sept. 9 disrupted work and protested in a nearby makeshift tent, demanding higher wages and recognition of a union at the plant that contributes roughly a third of Samsung’s annual India revenue of $12 billion.

The Samsung protests have cast a shadow over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to court foreign investors to “Make in India” and tripling electronics production to $500 billion in six years.

Samsung faces rare employee backlash in India

Samsung’s 14-page court filing, which is not public, said the union’s actions “could disrupt the factory’s operations and prevent willing employees from fulfilling their duties”.

Such activities “are likely to escalate, endangering the smooth functioning of the factory and the safety of its employees,” Samsung said.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment. Last week, it told Reuters in a statement it had initiated discussions with workers at the plant “to resolve all issues at the earliest”.

Samsung Samsung Electronics workers strike Samsung India plant Samsung India union

Comments

200 characters

Samsung sues Indian union over strike that disrupted output

Rupee closes below 278 against US dollar after over 5 months

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan’s power generation falls sharply amid rising costs, solarisation

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Oil prices rise after US interest rate cut

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan keen to expand trade, security cooperation with Russia

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

Sri Lanka to vote in first poll since economic collapse

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Read more stories