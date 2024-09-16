Indian police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders

NEW DELHI: Indian police have detained around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said.
The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung’s annual India revenue of $12 billion.
A senior police official of Kancheepuram district, Sankar Ganesh, told Reuters by telephone that around 100 workers were under “preventive arrest”, without elaborating.
