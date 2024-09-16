Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2024 10:31am
Workers of a Samsung facility speak with their union leader E. Muthukumar during a strike to demand higher wages at its Sriperumbudur plant near the city of Chennai, India, September 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Workers of a Samsung facility speak with their union leader E. Muthukumar during a strike to demand higher wages at its Sriperumbudur plant near the city of Chennai, India, September 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian police have detained around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said.

The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Samsung Electronics plans global job cuts of up to 30% in some divisions, sources say

Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung’s annual India revenue of $12 billion.

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district, Sankar Ganesh, told Reuters by telephone that around 100 workers were under “preventive arrest”, without elaborating.

Indian police Samsung Electronics Tamil Nadu Chennai city union leaders protesting

Comments

200 characters

Indian police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Govt fails to woo opposition

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

Oil prices inch up on Fed rate cut outlook

RTO Sargodha detects Rs23bn tax evasion

ADB asked to further engage private sector in Pakistan

KP to reward tax fraud identifiers with cash

ED directs FBR chief to take action against corrupt practices

Section 122 (2) of ITO: ATIR reconciles apparently conflicting provisions

Read more stories