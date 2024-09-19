AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Russian rouble hits lowest against China’s yuan in almost a year

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 02:25pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble fell to its lowest against China’s yuan since Oct. 2023 on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Thursday, weakening below the 13 mark.

By 0800 GMT the rouble was down 1.2% against the yuan, according to Moscow Stock Exchange data.

It was up 1.4% at 92.24 against the dollar, regaining some ground after weakening by over 2% in the previous day, LSEG data showed.

Trading in major currencies in Russia has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data, since Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were down 0.6% at 92.50.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was set at 91.67 to the dollar.

The rouble was up 0.87% at 101.18 against the euro , LSEG data showed.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1.05% at $74.42, after a large interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

