AGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
AIRLINK 127.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.23%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.9%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FCCL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.02%)
FFBL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (6.09%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 146.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.00 (-5.19%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.71%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.31%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
NBP 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.87%)
OGDC 144.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.83%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-5.51%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,558 Increased By 97.9 (1.16%)
BR30 26,952 Decreased By -316.3 (-1.16%)
KSE100 81,779 Increased By 1317.3 (1.64%)
KSE30 25,908 Increased By 439.9 (1.73%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling rises vs dollar after Fed; BoE in focus

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 01:18pm

Sterling rose against a weakening dollar after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points, with investors awaiting the outcome of the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday expected to keep borrowing costs on hold.

The pound briefly hit $1.3297, its highest level since March 2022, right after the Fed announcement on Wednesday.

It was last up 0.35% at $1.3257.

Sterling had risen on Wednesday as data showed that British inflation held steady in August but rose in the services sector, which is closely watched by the BoE, to 5.6% from 5.2% in July.

Money markets priced in a 20% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut from the BoE on Thursday, from roughly 28% right after the inflation data.

The BoE will keep its main interest rate at 5.00%, but reduce it in November even though inflation is expected to stay above the central bank’s 2% target, a firm majority of economists in a Reuters poll predicted.

“We expect no change from either (the BoE or the Bank of Japan policy meetings), but flag the increase in dovish risks around the BoE decision as a potential catalyst for a tactical sterling pullback,” said Alvise Marino, forex strategist at UBS.

Sterling edges up versus dollar and euro after UK data

The pound rose 0.05% versus the euro at 84.12 pence per euro.

Analysts flagged that the BoE Monetary Policy Committee would also have more information on the fiscal outlook, with the Autumn Budget slated for Oct. 30.

“Any hint at a November move would unlikely trigger any downside in sterling, as this is currently more than fully priced in by markets,” said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury.

“The vote on rates among committee members could be of greater importance to investors,” he added.

“A closer vote, whereby we see more of a balance between the hawks and the doves, would no doubt be bearish for sterling.”

Ebury expects the base rate to remain unchanged in what will likely be either an 8-1 or 7-2 vote.

Sterling Bank of England US Federal Reserve US dollar

Comments

200 characters

Sterling rises vs dollar after Fed; BoE in focus

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories